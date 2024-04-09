Argentina’s industrial production data for February 2024 has shown signs of improvement compared to the previous month. According to the latest figures, the industrial production index stopped at -9.9% in February, a slight increase from the -12.4% recorded in January 2024. This change indicates a narrowing decline in industrial output, suggesting a potential uptick in the country’s manufacturing sector.The data, updated on April 9, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, where the current indicator for February 2024 is measured against the same month a year ago. While the industrial production index remains in negative territory, the slightly improved performance from January to February could indicate a gradual recovery in Argentina’s industrial activities. This development will be closely monitored as policymakers and analysts assess the broader economic impact of this trend on the country’s overall growth prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com