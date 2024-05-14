Buenos Aires, 14 May 2024 – Argentina’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 revealed a noteworthy decline in the country’s inflation rate, which dropped to 8.80%. This is a considerable reduction from the previously recorded 11.00% in March 2024.The data suggests a positive shift in Argentina’s economic landscape, with April’s CPI reflecting a month-over-month decline. In contrast, the March CPI represented an 11.00% increase from February, showcasing that the country’s inflationary pressures have somewhat eased in the subsequent month.The latest figures updated on 14 May 2024, indicate a potential stabilization trend in Argentina’s volatile economic environment, offering a glimmer of hope for consumers and policymakers alike. As the nation continues to grapple with inflation, this recent fall could mark the beginning of more sustained economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com