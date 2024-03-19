Argentina’s trade balance showed a significant surge in February 2024, reaching 1438 million USD. This sharp increase from the previous indicator of 797 million USD in January 2024 reflects a notable improvement in the country’s trade performance. The latest data update on 19th March 2024 highlights Argentina’s growing trade strength, indicating positive economic developments within the nation’s import and export activities. This uptick in the trade balance showcases a promising outlook for Argentina’s economy and its position in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
