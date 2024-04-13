The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Argentina surged to 289.9% in March 2024, surpassing the previous indicator of 277.1% in February 2024 by 12.8%. The data, updated on 12 April 2024, reveals a concerning inflation trend in the country. The comparison, which is year-over-year, shows a stark increase in prices from the same month a year ago.Argentina has been battling high inflation rates for some time now, and this recent spike in CPI further exacerbates the economic challenges faced by the nation. The government may need to implement measures to stabilize prices and prevent the erosion of purchasing power among its citizens. Economists and policymakers will closely monitor the situation to assess the impact of this inflationary pressure on the overall economy. Investors and residents alike will be keenly observing how authorities respond to this economic issue in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com