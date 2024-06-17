argenx SE (ARGX), a leading Dutch immunology firm, has announced that it will host a Research & Development (R&D) Day on July 16, 2024, in New York City. During this event, the company will unveil its ambitious ‘Vision 2030: Taking Breakthrough Science to 50,000 Patients’ and provide updates on both its current and upcoming clinical pipeline.Key presentations at the R&D Day will highlight recent Phase 2 data from studies in Sjogren’s disease (efgartigimod) and multifocal motor neuropathy (empasiprubart), demonstrating the readiness for these treatments to progress to Phase 3 development.As part of its ‘Vision 2030’ initiative, argenx plans to emphasize its long-term commitment to revolutionizing the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. This will be achieved through the continued development of VYVGART, empasiprubart, and an expanding pipeline of antibody-based therapeutics. argenx aims to strengthen its leadership position in treating conditions such as myasthenia gravis (MG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The company will also focus on advancing other indications to late-stage development and invest in its innovative research engine to introduce new, first-in-class therapeutic candidates.The company also shared results from the Phase 2 ALPHA study of efgartigimod in treating post-COVID-19-mediated postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (PC-POTS). The study showed no clinically meaningful improvement in patients treated with efgartigimod compared to those given a placebo, as measured by the total Malmo POTS symptom (MaPS) score and COMPASS31. However, the safety and tolerability profile of efgartigimod in this study was consistent with previous clinical trials.Following these findings, argenx announced that it will not continue the development of efgartigimod for PC-POTS, choosing instead to focus its resources on nearly 50 active clinical trials within its growing pipeline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com