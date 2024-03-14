ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has announced that their Vice President of Finance and Controller, Gordon Harper, will take up the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary from March 11, 2024, while also continuing to act as the company’s Controller.Harper replaces James Mountain, who has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.Since 2015, Harper has been serving as the Vice President of Finance and Controller for both the company and its external manager, ARMOUR Capital Management LP. He was promoted to a named executive officer of the company in February 2017. Before joining ARMOUR, Harper was an audit client service partner at Deloitte for 25 years, working with banking and insurance clients across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com