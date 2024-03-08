Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., have seen their shares increase by over 6 percent on the strength of an announcement regarding their initiation of a phase 1/2a study of ARO-DM1 for the treatment of type 1 myotonic dystrophy (DM1).DM1 is the most prevalent variety of muscular dystrophy and is characterized by symptoms such as muscle weakness, wasting, myotonia, cataracts, and irregular cardiac conduction.Based on the preclinical data, it appears that ARO-DM1 was able to achieve greater than 80 percent silencing of DMPK in the skeletal muscle, and this effect was sustained for over 85 days, the company reported.At present, Arrowhead’s shares are selling at $35.26, marking a 6.33 percent rise from the previous close of $33.20 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com