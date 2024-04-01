On Monday, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) declared the takeover of two Florida-based companies, Specialty Risk Management Services, LLC and Private Client Insurance Services, LLC.The exact financial details and additional specifics regarding the acquisition remain undisclosed.Specialty Risk Management Services specializes in managing a property insurance program for businesses in Florida, while Private Client Insurance Services concentrates on risk assessment in the commercial sector, management of condominium associations, and private line insurances.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com