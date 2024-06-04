Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), a prominent firm in insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services, announced on Tuesday its acquisition of Crawford Insurance, LLC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Crawford Insurance, a retail insurance agency, provides property and casualty products to both commercial and personal lines clients across Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.Post-acquisition, James Crawford and his team will continue operating from their current location under the leadership of Sean Gallagher, who oversees Gallagher’s retail property/casualty brokerage operations in the Great Lakes region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com