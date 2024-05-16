Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced on Thursday encouraging six-month follow-up data from a Phase 1b study that evaluates vepdegestrant alongside Pfizer’s breast cancer medication, Palbociclib, in patients with heavily pre-treated breast cancer.The primary objective of the Phase 1b study was to determine the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor efficacy of the combination of vepdegestrant and palbociclib in this patient population. Initial positive results were unveiled at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December 2023.After six additional months of monitoring, the combination therapy demonstrated a clinical benefit rate of 63%, an overall response rate of 41.9%, and a median progression-free survival of 11.2 months. The safety profile of vepdegestrant, when used in combination with palbociclib, remained consistent with the previously reported data from the SABCS.Vepdegestrant, jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer, is currently under investigation as a monotherapy in the ongoing Phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial as well as in combination with palbociclib in the ongoing Phase 3 VERITAC-3 trial, both targeting patients with breast cancer.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com