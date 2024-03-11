ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., a semiconductor company based in Taiwan, announced its consolidated net revenues for February 2024. The revenues were reported to be NT$39.75 billion, marking a slight decrease of 0.6 percent from the previous year’s NT$39.99 billion.When compared sequentially with the previous month, the net revenues experienced a more significant drop of 16.1 percent. In terms of US dollars, the net revenues were $1.27 billion, falling by 4.3 percent from the previous year’s $1.33 billion. Sequentially, there was a 16.8 percent reduction in the revenues.Focusing specifically on the ATM assembly, testing, and material business segment, the net revenues showed a slight increase of 0.5 percent from the previous year, reaching NT$23.29 billion. However, sequentially, there was a decrease of 6.4 percent.Measured in US dollars, the net revenues from the ATM business segment were $744 million, down by 3.3 percent from the last year. The drop was steeper at 7.2 percent when compared sequentially.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com