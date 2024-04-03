Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, announced its potential acquisition by the medical technology firm, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG. Under the non-binding letter of intent, the purchase price is set at $0.35 per share in cash.During the negotiation period, which could last up to ten weeks, Asensus Surgical will not engage in acquisition discussions with any other entity. During this period, a merger agreement with Karl Storz is anticipated to be completed.To help Asensus address its immediate financial obligations, Karl Storz will provide a bridge loan of $20 million during the exclusivity period.Asensus Surgical has also declared the formation of a transaction committee within its Board of Directors to evaluate the terms of the merger agreement.At present, Asensus’s stock has increased by 29.80%, now trading at $0.277 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com