Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC), a provider of digital solutions for surgical processes, announced on Friday that it has finalized a merger agreement with KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a division of the medical technology company KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG.ASXC shares saw a significant increase of 42.20%, trading at $0.333 on the New York Stock Exchange. According to the agreement, KARL STORZ will acquire Asensus Surgical for $0.35 per share in cash.This acquisition price represents a premium of approximately 67% over Asensus's closing price on the NYSE as of April 2, and about 52% higher than the closing price from the last trading day prior to the merger announcement.Upon the expected completion of the transaction in the third quarter, Asensus Surgical will operate as a subsidiary of KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America and will cease to be publicly listed.