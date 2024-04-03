Asian stock markets show significant losses, reacting to strong U.S. economic data triggering increased Treasury yields and restarting concerns over the future of interest rates. This follows the higher than predicted rise in job openings, manufacturing, and factory orders in the U.S. for February.The data has spurred questions on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by June. The FedWatch Tool by CME Group, currently indicates a 56.3 percent probability of a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed in June, down from 63.8 percent the previous week.Australian shares dropped sharply, with the primary index S&P/ASX 200 dropping below the 7,800 threshold. Losses in the technology and finance stocks contributed to this downturn, amid a surge in treasury yields.Major miners including Mineral Resources and Fortescue Metals noticed losses, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto saw slight gains. Oil stocks overall saw an uptick, with Santos, Woodside Energy, Origin Energy, and Beach Energy gaining ground, while in the technology sector, Afterpay’s parent company Block and others reported losses.Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are down by more than 1 percent. Gold miners like Newmont and Resolute Mining showed minimal gains, while Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources experienced losses. Shares in Westgold Resources tumbled by 14 percent after the company revised its full-year production guidance for the financial year 2024.Meanwhile, the Japanese stock market following similar global cues showed significant losses. The Nikkei 225 fell well below the 39,500 level. Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing reported more than 1 percent loss. In the tech and auto sectors, Advantest, Tokyo Electron, and Toyota all reported losses while Screen Holdings reported gains.The banking sector saw a rise, with Mizuho Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial reporting an increase. Exporters such as Sony, Canon, and Mitsubishi Electric saw minimal losses while Panasonic gained almost 1 percent.In other news, Japan’s service sector showed acceleration in expansion with a service PMI score of 54.1, up from a score of 52.9, pushing it further beyond the threshold of 50, which demarcates growth from contraction.In the currency market, the Australian dollar traded at $0.651, while the U.S. dollar traded in the higher 151 yen-range.In Asia, various markets including those in New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia have all experienced decreases ranging from 0.3 to 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks have further plummeted after a considerable drop in the market earlier this Tuesday. This slump follows Monday’s losses for both the Dow and the S&P 500, pushing them further away from the record closing highs they achieved last Thursday.Although the major averages did manage to recover slightly from their lowest points in the day, they remained significantly in the negative. The Dow fell by 396.61 points or 1.0 percent, ending at 39,170.24. The Nasdaq also dipped 156.38 points or 1.0 percent, closing at 16,240.45, whereas the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 37.96 points or 0.7 percent, dropping to 5,205.81.A downward trend was also seen in major European markets. The German DAX Index dropped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.9 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index decreased by 0.2 percent.However, crude oil prices reached a five-month high on Tuesday amidst rising demands bolstered by robust manufacturing activity data from both the U.S. and China. The West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May concluded with an increase of $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, which is the highest recorded settlement since the previous October.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com