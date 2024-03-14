Asian stock markets are presenting a mixed performance on Thursday, following variable cues from international markets. Traders are cautious, observing some key U.S. indices including retail sales, producer price inflation, and jobless claims data, coming later in the day, with the hopes of gaining insights into the probable outlook for interest rates. Most Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday.Even with data reflecting a slightly greater than anticipated rate of consumer inflation, the expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June are high. The monetary policy meeting due on March 19 and 20 is also eagerly anticipated for any indications of potential rate cut schedules.Australia’s market is slightly down in inconsistent trading on Thursday, partially relinquishing gains from the previous two sessions. This is as traders respond to mixed signals from international markets. However, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark is maintaining above the 7,700 mark, as the losses from technology and financial stocks are nearly balanced out by gains from energy and mining stocks, spurred by rising commodity prices.In Australian mining, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are witnessing an increase in their stock value by 2% and 3% respectively, while Fortescue Metals is slightly gaining, and Mineral Resources is minimally declining. Oil stocks are mainly on the rise with Santos gaining almost 1 percent and other energy stocks also increasing slightly.In terms of technology companies, Afterpay owner Block is enjoying a nearly 5% surge. Yet, Appen sees a more than 15% drop following the withdrawal of its $154 million bid by U.S.-based Innodata. Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are trading lower, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank see over a 2% decline each.Gold mining companies show positive trends with Evolution Mining surging more than 7 percent and others also moving upwards. On other news, shares in Aussie Broadband are experiencing a steep decrease after it lost a deal with Origin Energy to Superloop, which subsequently revised its earnings guidance, leading to a remarkable increase in its shares by nearly 26%.In Japan, the market observes a modest decrease following the signals from global markets. The Nikkei 225 is dropping towards the 38,600 level, as losses in technology and financial sectors are slightly cushioned by gains in some major companies and exporters. Major companies such as SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are experiencing an uptick. In the tech sector, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent while other tech companies are similarly trending downwards.Among major exporters, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, and Mitsubishi Electric are slightly up. However, other notable losers include Ebara and Keyence with a decline of 4% and 3% respectively. A few other companies are showing up a surge with Sumitomo Metal Mining skyrocketing, while Mitsubishi Materials and Kansai Electric Power gain more than 5 percent each. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is being traded in the high 147 yen-range.In other parts of Asia, markets in China, Singapore, South Korea, and Indonesia saw increases ranging from 0.2% to 0.7%. Conversely, the markets in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan fell slightly with declines between 0.1% and 0.2%.On Wall Street, trading was somewhat muted on Wednesday, following the notable recovery observed in Tuesday’s session. Despite spending most of the day hovering around the break-even point, the major indices closed with mixed results.The Dow managed a minor gain of 37.83 points or 0.1%, marking its third consecutive session of closing higher. However, the S&P 500 slipped 9.96 points or 0.2% to end at 5,165.31 while the Nasdaq incurred a steeper loss of 87.87 points or 0.5%, closing at 16,177.77.Over in Europe, the main markets recorded modest gains. France’s CAC 40 Index moved up by 0.6%, whilst the UK’s FTSE 100 Index saw a 0.3% rise. Although Germany’s DAX Index finished just below the neutral mark.Crude oil prices experienced a substantial rise on Wednesday due to an unexpected decrease in US crude inventories last week. Further contributing to the surge in oil prices were supply disruptions in Russia. The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April increased by $2.16 or 2.8%, closing at $79.72 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com