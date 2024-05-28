Asian stock markets are predominantly up on Tuesday, drawing strength from positive signals from European markets overnight. However, traders are exercising caution as they await crucial inflation reports from the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia, due later this week, which could provide insight into the timing and extent of potential interest rate reductions. Asian markets had mostly closed on a high note on Monday.Extending the downturn seen over the past five sessions, the Australian stock market is marginally lower on Tuesday, despite starting the day in positive territory. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 remains below the 7,800 mark, with financial stocks displaying weakness, partially balanced by gains in mining and energy stocks thanks to firm commodity prices.The S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 15.40 points, or 0.20%, at 7,772.90, fluctuating between a high of 7,801.40 and a low of 7,769.20 earlier in the session. The broader All Ordinaries Index has shed 16.60 points, or 0.21%, to 8,042.00. Australian stocks had closed notably higher on Monday.In the mining sector, Rio Tinto, Mineral Resources, and BHP Group are each inching up by 0.2 to 0.5%, while Fortescue Metals remains flat.Oil stocks are mostly advancing. Beach Energy is up by more than 1%, while Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up by 0.2 to 0.3% each. Origin Energy is slightly down by 0.1%.Within the tech sector, Block (Afterpay’s owner), WiseTech Global, and Xero are slightly down by 0.2 to 0.3% each. In contrast, Zip is up by more than 1%, and Appen has gained almost 1%. Gold miners are mostly in positive territory, with Gold Road Resources and Newmont both up by nearly 1%. Northern Star Resources has risen by over 1%, Evolution Mining is up by more than 2%, and Resolute Mining is up by more than 3%.Among the prominent banking institutions, Commonwealth Bank is slightly down by 0.2%, and Westpac is down by almost 1%, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank remain unchanged.In other developments, shares of Playside Studios have surged by more than 15% following the online gaming company’s upward revision of its EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2024.Conversely, shares of Peter Warren Automotive have plummeted by 12% after the car dealership group issued a profit warning, citing intensified competition as sales slow amid rising household living costs.In the currency market, the Australian dollar is trading at $0.667 on Tuesday.In Japan, the stock market is slightly down, with the Nikkei 225 dipping below the 38,800 level. The index is pressured by losses in heavyweight and tech stocks, despite the upbeat cues from European markets overnight. The Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 38,783.27, down 116.75 points or 0.30%, after earlier reaching a low of 38,756.13. Japanese shares had closed considerably higher on Monday.Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is inching up by 0.2%, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is also up by 0.2%. Among automakers, Honda is down by 0.4%, and Toyota is down by nearly 1%.In the tech sector, Advantest has declined by almost 1%, Tokyo Electron by more than 1%, and Screen Holdings by nearly 3%.In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up by over 1%, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial by almost 1%, while Mizuho Financial is down by nearly 1%.Major exporters are showing mixed performance. Panasonic is down by almost 2%, Sony is slightly down by 0.3%, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are up by almost 1% each. Sharp has declined by nearly 3%.On the upside, Furukawa Electric has surged by over 7%, Kansai Electric Power by more than 4%, and Sumitomo Electric Industries and Toray Industries by over 3% each. Other advancing stocks include Teijin, Nikon, Chubu Electric Power, Japan Steel Works, and Tokyo Electric Power, each up by almost 3%.In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 156 yen range on Tuesday.Elsewhere in Asia, markets in China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Taiwan are up by 0.1 to 0.3% each. In contrast, New Zealand and Malaysia are down by 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.On Wall Street, the markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day after closing higher on Friday.Major European markets also moved higher. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 increased by 0.44% and 0.46%, respectively. The U.K. market was closed due to a Bank Holiday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com