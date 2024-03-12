Asian stock markets largely saw a rise on Tuesday, in the wake of fluctuating trends from international markets overnight. This trend comes amidst hopeful predictions about the future of interest rates as traders eagerly await important economic data. This includes reports on consumer and producer price inflation which could provide insight into the US central bank’s potential adjustments to interest rates.The Federal Reserve has stated that they require more proof that inflation is in fact decelerating before considering an interest rate cut. However, it is broadly anticipated that the Federal Reserve will maintain the current rates during its monetary policy meeting next week.Due to the promising trends of international markets overnight, the Australian stock market improved slightly. This led to the S&P/ASX 200 gaining a small amount of ground, staying slightly above the 7,700 level. Despite a few losses involving iron ore miners and energy stocks, profits were made in technology, financial and gold mining stocks, which helped balance out the market.Similarly, major mining group Fortescue Metals saw a decrease of nearly 1% and BHP Group declined by over 1%. Meanwhile, other mining companies such as Mineral Resources grew by 1.5%, while Rio Tinto experienced a small increase of 0.2%.Oil stocks also decreased with Origin Energy falling by 0.5%, and Beach energy, Santos and Woodside Energy all dropping by roughly 1% each. Tech stocks such as WiseTech Global and Zip increased, leading Block and Appen to also prosper, with the latter soaring by over 19%.Gold mining stocks behaved positively, with Evolution Mining growing by over 2% and Newmont by almost 4%. Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining both improved by almost 3% and 2% respectively, while Gold Road Resources rose by over 1%.The major Australian banks, including Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank, all saw improvements.Elsewhere, Alumina’s shares increased by nearly 10% following the formalization of US aluminum producer Alcoa’s all-stock bid of $3.3 billion. In currency affairs, the Australian dollar is valued at $0.662 this Tuesday.Meanwhile, Japan’s stock market experienced losses with the Nikkei 225 falling below the 38,600 level due largely to losses in heavyweight indices, exporters, and financial stocks. Large market influences such as SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing saw decreases, along with automakers like Honda and Toyota.Other parts of Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan, all experienced improvements in the range of 0.2-0.9%. Whereas, New Zealand and China experienced small decreases. Indonesia’s market remained closed in observance of the Hindi Saka New Year.Meanwhile, the US stock market demonstrated a downside in early trading on Monday. Nevertheless, the market regained stability during the day, ending with the Dow concluding with a slight increase.The Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly rose by 46.97 points or 0.1 percent to 38,769.66, recovering from a nearly 240 point drop in early trading. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite experienced small declines, with the former going down by 5.75 points or 0.1 percent to 5,117.94, and the latter decreasing by 65.84 points or 0.4 percent to 16,019.27.In Europe, market performance varied. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index saw a slight increase of 0.1 percent. The French CAC 40 Index, however, edged down by 0.1 percent, while the German DAX Index decreased by 0.4 percent.Crude oil prices, particularly West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April, ended lower for the third consecutive session, down $0.08 or 0.1 percent to settle at $77.93 per barrel. This decline was partly attributable to uncertainties about China’s demand outlook and caution ahead of key US consumer price inflation data.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com