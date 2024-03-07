Asian stock markets are largely trading higher today, encouraged by positive global market trends and comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested an interest rate cut could occur as early as June. However, Powell underlined the necessity for more certainty that the inflation rate will consistently approach the 2% goal.The Chairman characterized the economic outlook as uncertain and warned that prematurely or excessively reducing policy restraint could undermine progress on inflation, necessitating an even tighter monetary policy later. He balanced this with the remark that delaying or doing too little could negatively impact economic activity and employment.Today, Powell will continue his congressional testimony. The Australian stock market is performing relatively well, with gains in most sectors, especially mining and technology. The S&P/ASX 200 Index has risen by 0.15 percent to 7,744.70, and the broader All Ordinaries Index has increased by 0.20 percent to 8,006.60. Major miners such as Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals, and Mineral Resources are up by more than 1 percent, 2 percent, and 3 percent, respectively. BHP Group, however, has seen a slight decline.Oil stocks mostly show improvements, with Santos and Origin Energy each up by approximately 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively, and Beach energy is up by 1.5 percent. However, Woodside Energy has experienced a decline exceeding 2 percent.In the tech sector, Appen leads with a 9.5 percent increase, followed by Xero and WiseTech Global with growths of more than 1 percent and almost 2 percent, respectively. Among the major banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are both up by nearly 1 percent.In contrast, Japanese market shows significant decline, with of its benchmark Nikkei 225 Index falling by 0.87 percent to 39,743.10 points, despite the overall positive global cues.On the economic front, Australia reported a slightly lower merchandise trade surplus than expected in January of A$11.027 billion, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia fell by a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in January.In the banking industry, companies such as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are experiencing growth of over 1 percent, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trailing closely with a 0.5% rise.Major exporters like Canon, Mitsubishi Electric, and Sony are also bearing positive results with increases of 2 percent, nearly 1 percent, and a slight 0.1 percent boost respectively. However, Panasonic is exhibiting a decline by almost 1 percent.Other significant losses are observed in Mazda Motor, Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors, Resonac Holdings, and Subaru, each showing a decrease of nearly 3 to 4 percent.On the other hand, companies like Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sompo Holdings, DeNA, Resona Holdings, CyberAgent, Rakuten Group, Yaskawa Electric, MS&AD Insurance, Japan Post and Orix are marking gains between 3 to 4 percent.In the currency exchange sector, the US dollar is exhibiting a steady trading pattern in the higher 148 yen-range on Thursday.In Asia, Taiwan is showcasing a growth by 1.1 percent, while other nations including New Zealand, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are showing minor growth between 0.1 to 0.4 percent. However, Hong Kong and South Korea have experienced a minimal decline of 0.1 percent.Wall Street’s performance trended upwards during Wednesday trading, following a considerable setback at the start of the week. The key averages moved positively throughout the day. Although, they still noticeably trail behind their recent record highs.The major European markets showed moderate growth on the same day. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and German DAX Index displayed increases by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.Lastly, Wednesday’s crude oil prices saw a high, driven by significant falls in gasoline and distillate inventories in the previous week. The futures for West Texas Intermediate Crude oil for April concluded higher by $0.98 or 1.25 percent at $79.13 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com