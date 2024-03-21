Asian stock markets are observing a promising surge on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and a projection for three more potential interest rate cuts during the year. This news is eagerly welcomed by traders, who were also reacting to various economic indicators from Australia and Japan.The Federal Reserve’s updated forecast suggests interest rates may be reduced to a range of 4.50 to 4.75 percent by the end of 2024. Although inflation has slackened within the past year, the Fed believes they need more evidence of a reliable surge in inflation towards 2 percent before implementing rate cuts.On Thursday, the Australian market enjoyed substantial gains and recovered minor losses from its previous session, as it took cues from Wall Street’s positive overnight performance. The S&P/ASX 200 is well above the 7,700 level supported by gold miners, as well as financial and technology sectors.The S&P/ASX 200 Index has risen by 65.30 points or 0.85 percent to 7,761.10, a touch below the day’s high of 7,776.50. The All Ordinaries Index is also rising by 69.10 points or 0.87 per cent to 8,023.60.Big miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group are dropping by around 1 percent each. Meanwhile, Fortescue Metals experienced slight growth, and Mineral Resources saw a 1.5 percent increase. The oil stocks, including Santos, Woodside Energy and Origin Energy, have shown weakness. Still, tech companies like Xero and Afterpay owner Block enjoyed nearly a 2 percent surge, while Zip saw an increase of over 7 percent.Australia’s unemployment rate was filed at a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in February according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, significantly lower than the projected 4.0 percent, and down from 4.1 percent in January.Australia saw an addition of 116,500 jobs last month, significantly more than the predicted increase of 39,700 jobs, with full-time jobs increasing by 78,200. The participation rate fell to 66.7 percent, slightly below the expected 66.8 percent.Continuing the trend of the past two sessions, the Japanese market saw significant growth on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 displaying big gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights and financial stocks. The index hit an all-time high of 40,748.77. Market giants SoftBank Group benefited from the trend by more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing by almost 2 percent.In tech, Advantest edged up 0.2 percent, Tokyo Electron added more than 2 percent and Screen Holdings gained more than 1 percent. The banking sector shares also went up, including an almost 1 percent rise in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and nearly a 2 percent rise each in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial.Major exporters like Canon and Panasonic are making gains of over 1%, alongside Mitsubishi Electric and Sony, who are also experiencing nearly 1% increases.Other significant gainers include Nidec and UBE, which are both up by over 5%. Likewise, Mitsui & Co., Concordia Financial Group, Taisei, NEXON, Amada, and Isetan Mitsukoshi have seen more than a 4% expansion, with Sumco, Sumitomo Pharma, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi, and Marubeni increasing by nearly 4%. Toppan Holdings has also grown, being up by over 3%.Interestingly, there are no significant losers reported.In the economic sector, Japan’s manufacturing unit continued to shrink in March. However, the rate of contraction has slowed as per Jibun Bank’s latest survey, which recorded a manufacturing PMI score of 48.2, up from February’s 47.2. Despite the increase, the score remains below the 50-point line, that differentiates growth from contraction.Additionally, the Ministry of Finance reported a merchandise trade deficit of 379.4 billion yen in February. However, it still beats the predicted deficit of 810.2 billion yen, following January’s shortfall of 1,758.3 billion yen.Moreover, exports have surged by 7.8%, surpassing the 5.3% increase anticipated after the previous month’s 11.9% gain. Meanwhile, imports rose by 0.5%, against a predicted gain of 2.2% after a drop of 9.8% percent in the earlier month.Regarding the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 150 yen range.In the Asian market, Hong Kong and Taiwan are up by 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively, with New Zealand, China, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia also seeing increases between 0.1% and 0.9%.On Wall Street, stocks remained steady until the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, after which there was a rally. All major averages made strong upward moves, setting new record closing highs.In Europe, markets showed mixed results. Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.2%, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the line, and France’s CAC 40 Index saw a decrease of 0.5%.Oil prices dropped significantly as traders decided to cash in on recent gains, with a strong dollar also impacting prices. Oil prices dropped significantly as traders decided to cash in on recent gains, with a strong dollar also impacting prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April fell by $1.79 or 2.1% at $81.68 per barrel.