Asian stocks closed lower on Tuesday as the rally in China, driven by stimulus, took a breather. The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s May 2024 meeting revealed that the central bank had considered increasing interest rates.Gold retreated from record highs reached the previous day, while the dollar strengthened after U.S. Federal Reserve officials tempered investor expectations of potential interest-rate cuts.Despite recent geopolitical tensions and potential disruptions in crude oil production and export following the death of the Iranian president in a helicopter crash, oil prices fell.China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined by 0.42% to 3,157.97, weighed down by cyclical shares.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 2.12% to 19,220.62, with losses led by electric vehicle and technology stocks. Alibaba Group Holding fell over 1% after its cloud unit further reduced the API input price for its GPT-4 class “Qwen-Long” foundation model from the Tongyi Qianwen series.Seoul stocks fell ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes. The Kospi average decreased by 0.65% to 2,724.18, with Posco Holdings and LG Chem each falling around 2%. In contrast, IT services company Samsung SDS surged 5%.Australian markets ended slightly lower, impacted by hawkish RBA minutes. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dropped 0.15% to 7,851.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.15% lower at 8,120.20.James Hardie Industries, the world’s largest maker of fiber cement products, plunged 14.8% following a downgrade in its fiscal 2025 outlook.Casino operator Star Entertainment Group lost 7.4% after Hard Rock International denied any involvement in a takeover bid.Diagnostics firm Sonic Healthcare fell 6% after cutting its FY24 guidance. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index ended down 0.51% at 11,675.99.In the U.S., stocks finished mixed overnight as Treasury yields rose on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% to close at a record high ahead of Nvidia’s anticipated earnings report.The S&P 500 ended marginally higher, while the Dow slipped 0.5% after closing above 40,000 on Friday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com