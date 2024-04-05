Asian shares followed Wall Street’s overnight declines to close lower on Friday. The fall was triggered by hawkish comments from three Federal Reserve officials, heightened oil prices, and increasing uncertainties surrounding the future of US interest rates.Gold dropped from all-time highs as the dollar rallied in anticipation of important jobs statistics due later that day and inflation news set for release the following week. Meanwhile, oil prices moved towards a second successive weekly surge due to escalating conflict in the Middle East.Responding to its attack on an Iranian facility in Syria, Israel’s military primed itself for a potential retaliatory action from Iran.Due to a public holiday, mainland China’s financial markets were shut. After an inconsistent session, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was scarcely changed, closing at 16,723.92 as traders got back to work following a holiday on Thursday.Japanese stocks languished as worries about interest rates impacted the tech sector and the yen rallied to a two-week high. There were concerns that persistent inflation could prompt the Bank of Japan to implement further interest rate increases.The Nikkei average dramatically sank 1.96 percent to 38,992.08, representing a three-week nadir. The broader Topix index concluded 1.08 percent lower at 2,702.62.Seoul’s shares also ended in the red, with the Kospi average falling 1.01 percent to 2,714.21. Despite posting an over tenfold increase in its first-quarter operating profit, heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell close to 1 percent.Australian markets closed lower, burdened by losses in the banking and mining domains.The flagship S&P ASX 200 fell 0.56 percent to 7,773.30 after data revealed that in February, Australia’s trade balance hit a five-month low. This was due to a decrease in iron ore exports. Slightly more affected was the broader All Ordinaries index, which fell 0.58 percent to 8,026.Over the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.19 percent lower at 12,012.24. Economists anticipate the central bank will hold its key interest rates steady for a sixth consecutive meeting next week.US stocks concluded significantly lower overnight after a late-day sweep amid fears that higher energy costs would sustain inflation and compel the Fed to postpone its initial cut to interest rates.Investors’ reactions to hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and data showing a rise in weekly unemployment claims to a two-month peak last week caused declines. Both the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite fell around 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.2 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com