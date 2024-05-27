Asian stocks advanced on Monday, with the dollar maintaining its strength, as investors eagerly awaited key inflation data from the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia this week to gain insights into the global interest rate outlook.Trading volumes in the region were thin due to holidays in Britain and the United States. Gold prices recovered slightly after hitting a two-week low in the previous session.Oil prices saw modest gains in Asian trading as markets anticipated the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on June 2, where producers are expected to discuss extending voluntary output cuts for the remainder of the year.The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for April, is set to be released on Friday and is expected to provide modest relief.The European Central Bank is widely anticipated to cut rates from historic highs next week due to a downward trend in inflation. Chief Economist Philip Lane is scheduled to discuss inflation in Dublin later today.China’s Shanghai Composite Index rallied by 1.14%, closing at 3,124.04, after official data revealed a 4.3% increase in profits at China’s industrial firms for the first four months compared to the same period last year.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged by 1.17% to 18,827.35 ahead of China’s official PMI figures, which are due on Friday.Japanese stocks rose notably after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the country had ‘made progress in moving away from zero and lifting inflation expectations.’ The Nikkei average increased by 0.66% to 38,900.02, while the broader Topix index gained 0.87% to settle at 2,766.36.Financial shares led the gains as Japanese government bond yields reached new decade peaks. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group both saw increases of over 1%.Seoul stocks posted strong gains, breaking a four-day losing streak as investors sought bargains. The Kospi average climbed by 1.32%, closing at 2,722.99.Australian markets closed higher, buoyed by mining and banking stocks. Gold miners rebounded after four straight sessions of losses. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose by 0.79% to 7,788.30, ending a four-day losing streak, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.74% at 8,058.60.Lendlease Group’s shares soared by 8% following the company’s announcement that it plans to exit its overseas construction operations.In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P NZX-50 index slipped by 0.23%, closing at 11,756.U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session as new data indicated an improving consumer outlook on inflation. New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods exceeded expectations in April, while consumer sentiment deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in May, and consumer inflation expectations moderated from earlier readings.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.1% to a new record closing high, marking a fifth consecutive week of gains. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.7%, while the Dow ended flat with a slight positive bias.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com