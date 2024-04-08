Asian stocks had a subdued performance on Monday, although a weaker yen led to impressive gains for Japanese markets. Any potential downturn was curbed by reported advances in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The dollar maintained stability while gold reached a record high following upcoming speeches by Federal Reserve officials, impending U.S. inflation data, and the forthcoming release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting.Investors also prepared for forthcoming earnings reports from U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., which are due on Friday. In the meantime, Crude oil dropped more than $1 per barrel after hitting a six-month high the previous week.Chinese trading resumed after a two-day break, with markets experiencing significant falls. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.72 percent to 3,047.05 in anticipation of crucial inflation and foreign trade data this week.The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong finished slightly higher, despite property sector struggles overshadowing cautious optimism around U.S.-China talks and positive data on holiday spending. Shimao Group Holdings shares saw a drop of 18.7 percent following news that the China Construction Bank (Asia) had filed a liquidation petition against it in Hong Kong.Japanese markets recuperated after last week’s heavy losses. The Nikkei average boomed, up by 0.91 percent to 39,347.04, the weaker yen against the dollar benefitting export-focused businesses. The broader Topix index finished 0.95 percent higher at 2,728.32.In Seoul, stocks had minimal increase with auto and battery stocks leading the gainers. However, Australian stocks made only modest gains boosted by rising gold prices. Information technology stocks also saw a rise, but Beach Energy fell more than 15 percent after forecasting an increase in its capital expenditure for the Waitsia Stage 2 gas project in Western Australia.Across the Tasman, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P NZX-50 index slipped slightly to 11,973.59 ahead of the upcoming cash rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).U.S. stocks jumped significantly on Friday due to better-than-expected job data for March and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent. Non-farm payrolls added 303,000 jobs in March, an increase from the 270,000 jobs added in February. Muted wage inflation raised hopes that the upcoming report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) would not exceed expectations. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent, and the Dow gained 0.8 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com