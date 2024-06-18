Asian stocks saw gains on Tuesday, buoyed by a strong performance in technology shares that propelled Wall Street to yet another record high overnight.The dollar paused ahead of key U.S. retail sales and business activity reports, as well as upcoming speeches from numerous Federal Reserve officials this week. Gold remained largely unchanged, while oil maintained its recent gains.Despite increasing trade tensions between China and the European Union, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.48%, reaching 3,030.25. This comes after China initiated a trade investigation into European pork imports, following the EU’s imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.11% at 17,915.55 after a volatile session. Japanese markets rebounded, recovering from significant losses incurred in the previous session. The Nikkei 225 rallied by 1%, closing at 38,482.11, as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested a potential interest rate hike in July. The broader Topix Index also moved up, finishing 0.58% higher at 2,715.76. Notably, Tokyo Electron, a manufacturer of chip-making equipment, surged 2.7%, and TDK, an electronic parts maker, jumped 6.3%.Toyota Motor saw a slight increase of 0.5% after Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the company’s founder, received shareholder approval to continue leading the automaker.In South Korea, stocks rose significantly following hints from the central bank chief about easing inflation with possible interest rate cuts by the end of the year. The Kospi Index climbed 0.72% to 2,763.92.Australian markets also rallied as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady, despite cautioning that inflation remains above target levels. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 increased by 1.01% to 7,778.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index gained 0.91% to 8,015.80.Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.59%, closing at 11,767.40.U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors anticipated a series of economic data releases and Fed comments later in the week. Treasury yields went up after data revealed that manufacturing activity in the New York region contracted at a significantly slower pace in June, with optimism about business activity over the next six months reaching its highest level in over two years.The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed by 1% and 0.8%, respectively, landing new record closing highs, while the Dow saw a modest increase of 0.5%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com