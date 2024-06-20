On Thursday, Asian stock markets showed mixed results as France’s political crisis sparked investor unease, with market participants gearing up for several upcoming central bank interest rate decisions.The dollar index remained stable during Asian trading, while gold and oil prices increased due to escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.Chinese markets experienced modest declines. The People’s Bank of China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly review, and the central bank’s governor cautioned about weaker credit growth. Consequently, the Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.42%, closing at 3,005.44 amidst worries over a slowing property market. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.52% to 18,335.32, mainly impacted by financial and technology stocks.Japanese equities edged slightly higher, propelled by gains in chip-related stocks, with Advantest surging 3.7%. The Nikkei 225 reversed early losses to end up 0.16% at 38,633.02, while the broader Topix Index ended down by 0.11% at 2,725.54. The yen fluctuated after a five-session decline, as data revealed a sixth consecutive month of rising Japanese exports in May.In Seoul, stocks saw modest increases, marking a third consecutive day of gains. The Kospi Index rose by 0.37% to 2,807.63, surpassing 2,800 points for the first time in approximately 2.5 years, driven by advancements in the tech sector.Australian markets closed flat, dampened by reduced optimism for early interest rate cuts from the nation’s central bank. Notably, Namoi Cotton fell 4.3% following concerns from the competition watchdog regarding Olam Agri’s potential acquisition of the company.Conversely, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX-50 Index surged by 0.86% to 11,771.81 as the national economy emerged from a recession with modest growth in the first quarter.On Wednesday, U.S. markets were closed due to the Juneteenth holiday.In Europe, stocks generally retreated on Wednesday after the European Commission admonished France for exceeding the EU’s budget limits. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.2% following two days of gains. Germany’s DAX decreased by 0.4%, and France’s CAC 40 declined by 0.8%, whereas the U.K.’s FTSE 100 inched up by 0.2% after the release of positive inflation and housing data.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com