Asian stock markets presented a mixed performance on Monday, as investors waited for signals from the U.S Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, and the annual assembly of China's highest political advisory body. The United States dollar exhibited a limited range of trading, while gold remained near a two-month high in Asian markets, driven by hopes of a Fed rate reduction in June.Oil maintained its position near this year's highest level, due to the anticipated extension of voluntary output reductions by the OPEC+ producers group on Sunday. China's Shanghai Composite index grew by 0.41 percent to reach 3,039.31, driven by the annual Congress meeting. Investors anticipated measures to stimulate the slow economy and recover the housing market.The International Monetary Fund forecasted that speedier resolutions of distressed developer issues and the implementation of other policies would ease China's economic transition towards a smaller, yet more sustainable role. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong concluded slightly higher at 16,595.97 after an uneven trading session.Japanese shares improved following reports that the government would declare triumph over inflation. The average Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent to 40,109.23, crossing the significant 40,000 level for the first time, led by technology stocks. However, the broader Topix index ended 0.12 percent lower at 2,706.28.Shares in Advantest rallied 3.7 percent and Renesas Electronics surged by 4.9 percent, fueled by the hoped-for boom in artificial intelligence. In South Korea, extended purchasing by overseas investors boosted the Kospi average, which jumped 1.21 percent to 2,674.27, with financial and technology shares leading the surge.Additionally, the third consecutive month of rising industrial output in South Korea had a positive impact on investors. Shares in Ecopro, battery manufacturer, soared 2.4 percent following the announcement of its plan to introduce the 'Closed Loop System V2,' at battery-centered events in South Korea and Japan.However, Australian markets witnessed a minor decline following mixed company profit records and building approval reports. The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark decreased 0.13 percent to 7,735.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index also ended 0.13 percent lower at 7,996.50.Ahead of the Q4 GDP data due on Wednesday, mining and energy shares led the fall. Lake Resources, a lithium mining company, dropped 11.1 percent after it announced cuts in workforce to curb losses. However, shares in Genex Power, a renewable energy company, rocketed by 32.4 percent after it received a takeover proposal from Japan's Electric Power Development.In contrast, New Zealand's S&P/NZX-50 index fell 0.17 percent to 11,724.21 following data that showed a decrease in trade conditions in Q4 in comparison to the previous quarter.On Friday, U.S stocks closed higher with Dell's strong Q4 earnings report and weak manufacturing and consumer sentiment data steering 2-,10-and 30-year Treasury yields towards approximately a three-week low. The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 grew 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, reaching new record closing highs, while the Dow edged up by 0.2 percent.