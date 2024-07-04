Asian stocks displayed mixed results on Thursday, despite new indicators of a weakening U.S. economy sparking hopes for imminent interest rate cuts.The dollar weakened ahead of upcoming elections in the U.K. and France, and prior to the release of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Friday. During their last meeting, Federal Reserve officials suggested that inflation is trending positively, albeit not quickly enough to prompt immediate interest-rate cuts, as indicated by the minutes from the June 11-12 policy meeting released on Wednesday.In Asian trade, gold prices remained stable, while oil prices declined due to concerns over demand amidst slowing U.S. economic growth.China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.83 percent to 2,957.57, led by a significant fall in property stocks ahead of next week’s Chinese political meeting. Conversely, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index posted a slight gain of 0.28 percent, closing at 18,028.28.Japanese markets achieved new record highs, bolstered by a weaker yen that benefited automakers and other export-oriented stocks. The Nikkei Average increased by 0.82 percent to 40,913.65, and the broader Topix Index rose by 0.92 percent to 2,898.47. Automakers such as Honda Motor, Toyota, and Nissan saw their shares surge between 2 and 4 percent. In the technology sector, Advantest gained 2.1 percent, Screen Holdings rose 1.3 percent, and SoftBank surged 4.5 percent.Seoul stocks recorded substantial gains, reaching their highest point in over 29 months, driven by a significant rise in Samsung Electronics shares ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. The Kospi Average advanced by 1.11 percent to 2,824.94, its highest level since January 21, 2022, with Samsung Electronics shares jumping 3.4 percent prior to its preliminary earnings announcement.Australian markets also moved upwards, with miners, banks, and energy stocks leading the gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 1.19 percent to 7,831.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 1.17 percent at 8,079.20. In contrast, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index ended 0.38 percent lower at 11,746.66 after a volatile trading session.U.S. markets are closed today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.In the preceding overnight session, U.S. stocks broadly rose as weak economic data heightened expectations for an interest rate cut in September. Treasury yields declined and the dollar weakened upon reports of increased initial jobless claims last week, the most rapid contraction in the U.S. services sector in four years during June, and a third consecutive month of slowing private-sector job creation, coupled with moderated pay increases for both job stayers and changers. The Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to reach new record closing highs, while the Dow ended the abbreviated trading session slightly negative.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com