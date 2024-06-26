Asian stocks predominantly rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a tech stock rebound that neutralized hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials.Investors remained cautious ahead of the anticipated U.S. inflation data set to provide further direction later this week amidst prevailing uncertainties regarding interest rate trends.Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman has highlighted potential inflationary risks and underscored the necessity of maintaining elevated borrowing costs “for some time.” Similarly, her counterpart, Lisa Cook, noted that the timing of any rate adjustments will be contingent on evolving economic data and its implications for the economic outlook and risk balance.The dollar edged up amid anxiety over upcoming French elections and rising tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, gold prices dipped due to the stronger dollar, whereas oil prices climbed despite unexpected increases in U.S. stockpiles reported by industry data.Chinese markets rebounded from an early dip, closing significantly higher. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent to reach 2,972.53, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended slightly higher at 18,089.93.Japanese markets led the regional advance, with tech stocks mirroring gains from their U.S. counterparts. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.26 percent to finish at 39,667.07, marking its highest point since April 12. The broader Topix Index climbed 0.56 percent to 2,802.95. The dollar hovered near the 160-yen mark amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might raise interest rates and announce substantial reductions to its bond-buying program in July.Major gainers included Advantest, up 7 percent, with Nvidia as one of its clients. Tokyo Electron surged 3.6 percent and Screen Holdings added 2.1 percent.Seoul’s market saw positive momentum, particularly in the tech sector. The Kospi Index increased by 0.64 percent to close at 2,792.05. Notably, chipmaker SK Hynix soared by 5.3 percent, and Hanmi Semiconductor added 4 percent, driven by the tech stock rally on Wall Street overnight.In contrast, Australian markets declined notably following data indicating a rise in consumer inflation to a six-month high in May, increasing the likelihood of a Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike in August. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.71 percent to 7,783, with mining and financial stocks bearing the brunt of the decline. The All Ordinaries Index decreased by 0.67 percent to 8,022.90.Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX-50 Index rallied 1.01 percent to 11,835.02.U.S. stocks had a mixed performance overnight as consumer confidence diminished in June due to a weaker outlook for business conditions, the job market, and incomes. House prices in the U.S. rose less than anticipated in April following stagnation in March. Conversely, the Chicago Fed’s measure of overall economic activity along with associated inflationary pressures, saw an uptick in May for the first time in three months, as separate data revealed.The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.8 percent, whereas the S&P 500 increased by 0.4 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.3 percent, ending a three-day losing streak.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com