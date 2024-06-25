Asian markets witnessed a recovery on Tuesday, closing mostly higher after Chinese Premier Li Qiang reiterated the country’s ability to achieve its annual growth target of approximately 5 percent.The U.S. dollar remained strong during Asian trading hours, while gold prices dipped. Oil saw minimal movement, having previously risen due to concerns over supply disruptions linked to Middle Eastern tensions and Ukrainian assaults on Russian refineries.China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined by 0.44 percent to 2,950, ahead of the release of May’s industrial profits and June’s manufacturing survey results expected this weekend.In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index managed to close 0.25 percent higher at 18,072.90. This rebound followed an initial drop spurred by news that the Biden Administration was examining security issues associated with major Chinese telecom firms.Japanese equities surged in anticipation of Tokyo’s inflation data set for release on Friday. This data release is crucial in light of recent Bank of Japan meeting minutes revealing discussions among board members regarding potential rate hikes. The Nikkei average increased by 0.95 percent to 39,173.15, reaching a five-month peak as the yen gained for a second consecutive session against the dollar, mitigating concerns of government intervention in the currency market. The broader Topix index also rose by 1.72 percent, closing at 2,787.37.South Korean markets registered modest gains despite technology stocks facing selling pressure post recent gains. The Kospi average advanced by 0.35 percent to 2,774.39, with Hyundai Motor surging 2.7 percent ahead of a bilateral finance minister meeting outcome with Japan.Australian stocks climbed, buoyed by stronger commodity prices which boosted mining and energy sectors. Investors were looking forward to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Wednesday, following a slight improvement in Australian consumer sentiment in June. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.36 percent to 7,838.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index grew by 1.28 percent to 8,076.90.Within the market, Commonwealth Bank surged 1.4 percent to a record high, whereas Paladin Energy, a uranium mining company, dropped 5.1 percent after agreeing to acquire Canada’s Fission Uranium.Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX-50 Index closed up by 0.76 percent at 11,716.44.In the United States, stock markets had a mixed session overnight. A selloff in tech shares, spearheaded by Nvidia, countered optimism around potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.7 percent, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains. In contrast, the S&P 500 fell by 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite, heavily weighted with tech stocks, declined by 1.1 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com