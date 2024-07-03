Asian stock markets experienced broad gains on Wednesday, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments which reinforced expectations of potential interest rate cuts later this year.Japanese markets spearheaded the regional uptick, bolstered by the yen languishing near its 38-year lows. Consequently, a weakening dollar facilitated gold and oil prices to inch higher, although gains were tempered pending the release of the U.S. June jobs report and upcoming elections in France and the U.K.The Shanghai Composite Index in China, however, dipped 0.49 percent to 2,982.38 after a private survey indicated a slowdown in the services sector to its weakest level in eight months in June.In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.18 percent to 17,978.57, driven predominantly by technology stocks.Japanese stocks saw a continuation of their rally for the fourth consecutive session, following the lead of their U.S. counterparts in the technology sector. The Nikkei average soared 1.26 percent to 40,580.76, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.54 percent to 2,872.18. Notable performers included Shin-Etsu Chemical, Advantest, and Tokyo Electron, all rallying between 2-3 percent, with Screen Holdings impressively surging 6.8 percent. The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh 38-year high of 161.91 following a downward revision of the Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI to 49.4 in June.In South Korea, stocks closed slightly higher amidst hopes for a potential U.S. rate cut, with the Kospi average rising 0.47 percent to 2,794.01. Leading the gains were LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, up 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.Australian markets closed in positive territory, supported by strength in mining and energy sectors attributable to the rising prices of iron ore and crude oil amidst expectations of robust demand from China. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.28 percent to 7,739.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.33 percent, closing at 7,986.10. Additionally, retail sales in Australia exceeded expectations in May, stoking speculation that the Reserve Bank could potentially hike interest rates in August.Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index increased marginally by 0.12 percent, closing at 11,790.92.In the U.S. overnight trading session, stocks struggled for direction before closing firmly in positive territory. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged progress in disinflation but signaled that more confidence is needed before considering interest rate cuts. Despite a rise in job openings in May, new data reflected easing conditions in the labor market, leading to a drift lower in bond yields. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent, crossing the 5,500 mark for the first time, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent to a record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com