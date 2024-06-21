Asian stock markets saw declines on Friday as data indicated weaknesses in the U.S. economy and Treasury yields rose following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials.Despite the losses, regional market declines were limited by optimism that a decelerating U.S. economy might mitigate inflationary pressures and prompt the Federal Reserve to lower its key interest rate later this year. According to CME Group data, market participants currently anticipate two rate cuts from the Fed within the year.In China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24% to 2,998.14, amid reports that Canada is considering new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, similar to actions taken by the U.S. and the European Union. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.67% to 18,028.52 as the yuan weakened due to concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions between China and Western nations.Japanese markets closed slightly lower after a volatile session, influenced by higher government bond yields and a stronger dollar, which reached a new eight-week high above 159 yen. This movement raised speculations of potential intervention. Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, stated that authorities are prepared to take necessary measures in response to excessively volatile currency movements.Japan’s manufacturing activity slowed in June due to rising costs, while headline inflation increased to 2.8% in April from 2.5%, according to separate data sets.In Seoul, stocks ended a three-day winning streak as investors engaged in profit-taking in the tech and auto sectors. The Kospi Index closed down 0.83% at 2,784.26. Producer prices in South Korea rose for the sixth consecutive month in May, driven partly by soaring service and utility costs, as revealed by central bank data.Key market players in South Korea saw declines, with Samsung Electronics losing 2%, SK Hynix falling 1.5%, and Hyundai Motor dropping 1.9%.Australian markets recorded modest gains, led by the healthcare and energy sectors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.34% to 7,796, despite June’s PMI data indicating a slowdown in business expansion. The broader All Ordinaries Index increased by 0.35% to close at 8,039.90.Conversely, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index fell 0.76% to 11,682.39.In the U.S., stock indices ended mixed overnight. Treasury yields rose as investors reacted to mixed economic data and cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials regarding future rate paths. Data showed a slight dip in jobless claims last week, alongside sluggish homebuilding figures for May.During a discussion at the 2024 Michigan Bankers Association Convention, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target could take one to two years.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, reaching its highest closing level in nearly a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8%. The S&P 500 briefly surpassed the 5,500 milestone for the first time before closing 0.3% lower.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com