Asian stocks experienced significant declines on Thursday amid a continued surge in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, driven by expectations that global interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period. Market participants are anticipating critical inflation data from both the eurozone and the U.S., which could offer further insights into future monetary policies.The U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report, a pivotal inflation gauge, is set for release on Friday, following recent indications of easing price pressures in the latest CPI survey.In currency markets, the Japanese yen attempted to recover from a four-week low as Japanese 10-year treasury yields soared to levels not seen in 13 years.Meanwhile, gold and oil prices saw slight decreases in Asian trading, following comments from Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, which dampened hopes for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict.China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.62% to 3,091.68 despite the International Monetary Fund upgrading the country's GDP growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025, while simultaneously cautioning about potential risks.Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.34% to 18,230.19 ahead of the release of China's official Purchasing Managers Index data for May.Japanese markets suffered heavy losses as domestic government bond yields reached new multi-year highs on speculation of an impending rate hike by the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei average declined by 1.30% to 38,054.13, marking its third consecutive losing session and hitting a one-month low. The broader Topix index fell 0.56% to 2,726.20.Leading technology stocks faced substantial sell-offs, with Advantest plummeting 6.1%, and Tokyo Electron, SoftBank Group, and Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing each declining by over 2%.In South Korea, the Kospi average dropped 1.56% to 2,635.44, primarily impacted by the retreat in technology stocks, ahead of Friday's industrial production figures. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 2.3%, and SK Hynix, the second-largest chipmaker, plunged 3.4%.Australian markets extended their losing streak into a third session as April's inflation data fueled speculation of another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 index dipped 0.49% to 7,628.20, while the All Ordinaries index closed down 0.5% at 7,895.90.Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P NZX-50 index fell 1.04% to 11,557.21 amid concerns that the Federal Reserve might not cut rates in the near future.Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended lower as bond yields spiked for a second consecutive day due to uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest-rate strategy. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note reached its highest level in nearly a month following a $44 billion auction of seven-year Treasury notes that saw lackluster demand.The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.1%, hitting its lowest closing level in almost a month, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%.