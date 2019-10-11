Asian equity markets are better bid Friday morning on US-China trade optimism. President Donald Trump set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday. Stocks in Asia are better bid amid positive developments on the US-China trade front. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is currently trading 1% higher on the day. In South Korea, […] The post Asian stocks rise, Shanghai Composite attempts breakout on trade optimism appeared first on Forex Crunch.
