Asian stocks are again lacking a clear directional bias. South China Morning Post reported a fallout of US-China trade talks in early Asia. The US is planning a currency agreement with China. President Trump to allow some sales to China’s Huawei. Asian equities are trading mixed amid contrasting headlines regarding developments in the US-China trade […] The post Asian stocks trade mixed amid contrasting headlines on US-China trade talks appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story