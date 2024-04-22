Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced on Monday encouraging interim results from their Phase 2 study. The study involved Eblasakimab, a treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who had previously been treated with Dupilumab, TREK-DX. The trial successfully met its main goal.The biopharmaceutical company revealed that a significant 73.3% of patients treated with Eblasakimab saw a remarkable reduction in the severity of their eczema. They experienced a decrease in their Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) score of at least 75% from the base level, compared to only 14.3% on a placebo.As it stands, shares in ASLN are currently priced at $0.47. This is a 6.50% decrease from the previous closing price of $0.51, with a volume of 9,589,549.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com