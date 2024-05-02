Astellas Pharma Inc., alongside its subsidiary, Xyphos Biosciences Inc, has announced a research and licensing partnership with Poseida Therapeutics Inc. The collaboration aims to develop new convertibleCAR programs, integrating the unique cell therapy platforms of both companies.The partnership plans to merge Poseida’s proprietary allogeneic CAR-T platform with Xyphos’ ACCEL technology. This combination will generate a CAR-T construct, developed by Poseida, forming the groundwork for two convertibleCAR product candidates targeting solid tumors.As part of the deal, Xyphos will cover Poseida’s costs incurred from the research project and will take on the development and subsequent commercialization of the products from the collaboration.Poseida stands to receive $50 million upfront, alongside potential development and sales milestones that could total up to $550 million. In addition to this, Poseida could be eligible for up to low double-digit tiered royalties relative to net sales.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com