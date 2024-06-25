AstraZeneca has announced that the high-level results of the ADJUVANT BR.31 Phase III trial, conducted by the Canadian Cancer Trials Group, indicate that Imfinzi did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival when compared to a placebo in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose tumors express PD-L1 on 25% or more of tumor cells. The safety profile for Imfinzi remained consistent with its established safety characteristics.Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President of Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, expressed disappointment over the trial results but reaffirmed the company’s commitment to addressing unmet needs in lung cancer through its extensive development program.AstraZeneca also noted that Imfinzi is under investigation as a monotherapy and in combination therapies for multiple early-stage lung cancer settings, including medically inoperable or unresected Stage I-II NSCLC and unresectable Stage III NSCLC.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com