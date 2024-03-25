Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has announced positive preliminary results from the initial proof-of-concept phase of the ALPHA-STAR clinical trial, Phase 1b/2. This trial assessed STAR-0215, the company’s plasma kallikrein inhibiting monoclonal antibody, in patients with hereditary angioedema. The early results suggest a promising safety and tolerability profile.On the strength of these initial findings, Astria Therapeutics intends to move STAR-0215 to Phase 3 development. The commencement of this trial is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025, with the expectation that top-line results will be available by the end of 2026.Regarding the firm’s financial status, Astria Therapeutics expects that its current assets—consisting of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments which amounted to $246.5 million as of December 31, 2023—coupled with $137.1 million garnered from financing activities in the first quarter of 2024, will provide sufficient funding to maintain company operations until mid-2027.Stay informed about more health-related news at rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com