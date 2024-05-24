Astronics (ATRO) has secured contracts from numerous clients for its Dual-Modem ModMan, valued at up to approximately $75 million over the next 3 to 5 years. The company anticipates receiving a series of purchase orders throughout the contract period.Mike Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC, commented: “As the core of our connectivity platform, the ADMM effortlessly manages communication between satellite and cabin wireless access points, ensuring passengers remain reliably connected. Built for the future, the modem manager is designed to exploit both existing and emerging network technologies, providing fast, secure, and reliable IP communications for airline passengers, crew, and operations personnel.”The ADMM can be installed in both retrofit and OEM applications and includes up to two Satellite Communications modems selected from various network providers, enhancing reliability and configurability in an aerospace ModMan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com