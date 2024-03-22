AstroNova, Inc. recently announced an increase in earnings for its fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. The company’s bottom line amounted to $2.711 million or $0.36 per share, a significant increase from last year’s fourth quarter figure of $1.363 million or $0.18 per share.When taking into account certain items, AstroNova, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.491 million or $0.33 per share for the period.However, the company did record a 0.6% decrease in revenue for the quarter, dropping from $39.853 million last year to $39.594 million.A quick look at AstroNova, Inc.’s earnings highlights the following in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings for Q4: Increased to $2.711 million from $1.363 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4: Increased to $0.36 from $0.18 last year.- Quarterly Revenue: Decreased to $39.594 million from $39.853 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com