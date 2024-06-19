AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT), a prominent provider of data visualization technologies, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Thomas DeByle as its new Chief Financial Officer, following the retirement of David Smith.DeByle brings over 25 years of diverse experience in senior financial leadership roles across both the United States and Europe. His career portfolio includes serving as CFO for publicly traded companies such as NN, Inc. and Standex International Corp., as well as for the privately held Plastic Industries, Inc.In addition, DeByle has held senior finance positions at prominent firms including Doosan Infracore, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King International, Enerpac, and Johnson Controls.Currently, DeByle serves on the board of directors for Good Foods Group, LLC. He was also a board member of Chase Corp. until its acquisition last year.Greg Woods, President and CEO of AstroNova, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Tom to AstroNova as we focus on profitably growing our company for the long term. With our recent acquisition of MTEX, which has broadened our international footprint, we anticipate leveraging Tom’s extensive experience in global financial strategy, operations, and governance to drive increased growth.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com