Aterian, Inc., a tech-driven consumer goods firm, announced on Wednesday that they will be undertaking a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its shares. This is part of their strategic initiative to raise the individual share price above the $1 mark. This change is slated to take effect from March 22.This decision is aimed at complying with the Nasdaq's listing standards and will lead to a new CSUIP number being issued. Following the split, the company will also make necessary adjustments to its outstanding warrants, pre-funded warrants, and stock options.From March 22 onwards, Aterian's shares will be traded based on the new split-adjusted values. At the moment, there has been a slight decline in the value of Aterian's stock on the Nasdaq, with a decrease of 0.93 percent, bringing the current price to $0.32.