ATI Inc. (ATI), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of specialized materials and complex components, announced on Monday the appointment of Kimberly Fields as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Fields succeeds Robert, who will now serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board.Fields remarked, "We are implementing a clear strategy, bolstered by exceptional capabilities and robust customer relationships."Fields has been with the company as Chief Operating Officer since 2022 and stepped into the role of President in July 2023.