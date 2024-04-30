Shares of ATI Inc. (ATI) are rising by over 16 percent today, even though there was a reported profit reduction for this year’s first quarter. The earnings fell to $66.1 million, or $0.46 per share, from the $84.5 million, or $0.58 per share, during the same time last year. Nonetheless, revenue remains consistent at $1.04 billion. Presently, ATI’s shares are climbing 16.73 percent, to a price of $60.58, a considerable increase from its previous closing price of $51.90. Approximately 1 million shares have been traded. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has fluctuated between $34.10 and $61.08.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com