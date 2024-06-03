The Atlanta Federal Reserve has revised downward its growth forecast for the second quarter, attributing the adjustment to newly released economic data.The latest GDPNow model estimate for seasonally adjusted annual real GDP growth in the second quarter has been reduced to 1.8 percent, a notable decrease from the previously projected 2.7 percent on May 31.According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, GDPNow provides a current estimate of real GDP growth, drawing on the available economic data for the ongoing quarter.”Following recent reports from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts for annualized second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and real private fixed investment growth have been adjusted downward to 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively,” stated the Atlanta Fed.The subsequent update for the GDPNow estimate is scheduled to be released on June 6.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com