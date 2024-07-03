On July 3, 2024, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model reported a downward revision for the United States’ second-quarter economic growth. The latest figures show the projected GDP growth rate has edged down to 1.5%, from the previously recorded 1.7%.This slight decrease reflects a modest pullback in economic momentum as the country navigates through various domestic and international economic challenges. The Q2 2024 update marks a critical juncture for analysts and policymakers, who will closely scrutinize these projections to formulate future strategies.As the economic landscape evolves, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model continues to serve as a crucial real-time indicator for market participants, providing invaluable insights into the health of the U.S. economy during tumultuous times. Financial experts will be keenly observing upcoming data releases to further gauge the broader economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com