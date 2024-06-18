The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model has shown no change in the economic growth rate for the second quarter of 2024, remaining steady at 3.1%. This is the same figure reported in their previous release for the same period.The data update on June 18, 2024, indicates that despite various economic dynamics at play, the U.S. economy has not experienced the acceleration or deceleration anticipated by some analysts and market participants.As the year progresses, the stability in growth figures could imply a balanced economic environment, yet questions remain whether upcoming quarters will experience volatility. Investors and policymakers alike are closely monitoring these trends to gauge their impact on broader economic strategies and forecasts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com