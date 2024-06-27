In the latest release of economic data, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow growth estimate has shown a decline in the U.S. economic growth rate. As of June 27, 2024, the GDPNow forecast for the second quarter stands at 2.7%, down from the 3.0% growth rate recorded in the third quarter of 2024.This drop in the GDPNow estimate highlights a slowdown in the U.S. economy, prompting concerns among investors and policymakers. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model is a closely watched indicator, providing a real-time snapshot of the nation’s economic performance.The revised estimate comes amidst a backdrop of mixed economic signals and global uncertainties. Observers will keenly watch forthcoming data releases to gauge whether this deceleration will continue or if measures can be taken to bolster economic growth in the coming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com