The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow model for the first quarter of 2024 has shown a slight decline to 2.5%. This comes as a minor drop from the previous indicator which stood at 2.8%. The data was last updated on April 4, 2024. While the change is relatively modest, it indicates a potential slowdown in economic growth compared to the previous estimate. Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to assess the impact on the overall economic outlook for the United States in the coming months.