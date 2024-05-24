The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model has revised its economic growth forecast for the second quarter of 2024, slightly lowering it from 3.6% to 3.5%. This 0.1 percentage point adjustment was updated on May 24, 2024.The GDPNow model, often used as a real-time gauge of economic activity, had previously projected a stronger economic expansion. However, this modest downgrade reflects some underlying challenges in key economic sectors. Despite this small dip, the forecast still suggests a robust economic performance in the second quarter of the year.Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data releases to better understand the factors influencing this adjustment. Future updates from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model will provide further insights as the U.S. economy navigates through mid-2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com